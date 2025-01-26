Cousins (lower body) will be out a while after sustaining an injury Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Cousins' absence may force the Senators to make a roster move, as they don't have any healthy extra skaters in the NHL currently. An exact timeline for Cousins' return hasn't been established.
