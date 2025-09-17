Jensen (hip) should resume skating next week, but there's no guarantee he'll be ready for Ottawa's season opener versus Tampa Bay on Oct. 9, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia on Wednesday.

Jensen had three goals, 21 points, 77 shots, 55 hits and 95 blocks in 71 regular-season outings with Ottawa last year. Nikolas Matinpalo might draw into the lineup to begin the season if Jensen isn't an option. Jensen's absence would also likely result in Jordan Spence seeing an increase in his ice time after averaging 16:47 during the 2024-25 regular season.