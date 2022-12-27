Per the NHL media site, Chartier has been placed on IR with an upper-body injury.
Now that he's on injured reserve, Chartier will miss Ottawa's next two games at a minimum. He's gone scoreless through six top-level appearances this season, so his absence shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups.
