Wennberg scored a power-play goal in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Wennberg has three goals and three assists over his last five games, and three of the six points in that span have come on the power play. The 30-year-old center played a season-high 22:28 in this contest, picking up a lot of the slack created by the absence of Mikael Granlund (upper body). Wennberg can add depth offense but is more of a two-way center. He's at 13 points (six on the power play), 30 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 24 appearances, and he'll likely be in the top six as long as Granlund is out.