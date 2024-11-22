Wennberg scored twice, once on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.
Wennberg scored on the power play in the opening frame before sending the game to overtime after tying the score at 2-2 with just nine seconds left in the third period. The Swedish forward could be turning the corner on offense -- he's registered multi-point outings in two of his last three games. Wennberg has compiled five goals, six assists, four PIM, 29 shots, 18 blocks, 13 hits and seven takeaways through 22 contests.
