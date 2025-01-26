Ferraro recorded an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Ferraro has three points over his last two contests. The 26-year-old defenseman has played in a top-four role all season, so it's not a surprise that he occasionally chips in some extra offense despite primarily serving in a shutdown capacity. Ferraro has 11 points, 54 shots on net, 115 hits, 71 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 52 appearances. His limited offense and poor plus-minus may make it difficult to roster him even with his strong physical play.