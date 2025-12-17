Misa (lower body) has been loaned to Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championships, the Sharks announced Wednesday.

Misa has been on long-term injured reserve and was sent to AHL San Jose on Dec. 3 for a conditioning stint, but his assignment to Team Canada seems to suggest that he's recovered from his injury. He has an assist in two outings in the AHL as well as a goal and three points in seven appearances with the Sharks this season. Loaning him to Team Canada is an opportunity for him to play an important role in high-stakes situations, which should be beneficial to his development. He'll probably resume playing for the Sharks after the tournament, which runs through Jan. 5.