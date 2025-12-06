Leddy logged an assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

This was Leddy's first point since he was activated from injured reserve Nov. 10 after dealing with an upper-body injury. He's played in just four of the Sharks' last 13 games as the team navigates balancing minutes on a crowded blue line. For the season, Leddy is at three helpers, four shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 11 appearances. He doesn't look likely to be a regular in San Jose, which makes him a non-factor in fantasy.