Liljegren scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 8-5 win over the Kraken.

Liljegren has two goals and an assist over his last three contests, a span in which the Sharks have scored 18 times. The 25-year-old is getting a chance to display his skills in a top-four role in San Jose after opening the year as a frequent healthy scratch in Toronto. He has four points, 26 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots and 10 PIM across 15 appearances. If Liljegren can sustain decent offense, he'll be a depth option for fantasy blue lines.