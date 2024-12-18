Vanecek is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks due to an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Wednesday.

The exact nature of Vanecek's injury wasn't specified by head coach David Warsofsky but it certainly appears to be serious after he was hit in the head by a puck while on the bench Tuesday. With the netminder out longer term, Yaroslav Askarov will get the opportunity to compete for starts alongside Alexandar Georgiev. While not on injured reserve yet, fantasy players can likely expect Vanecek to be designated as such in the coming days given his recovery timeline.