Smith recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

One of Smith's helpers came on the power play. The 21-year-old has three multi-point efforts over his last four contests, earning two goals and two assists in that span. He temporarily lost the trust of head coach Ryan Warsofsky in the middle of March, but Smith is back on the top line and has returned to productivity. He's earned 21 goals, 30 helpers, 146 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 59 outings this season, surpassing his 45-point effort from 74 games as a rookie last year.