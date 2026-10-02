Smith scored two goals, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Smith and linemate Macklin Celebrini wasted no time in displaying their chemistry, as each went off for three points in the opener. The 21-year-old Smith typically hasn't seen much shorthanded usage in his career, but as he rounds out his game, he could be more involved there. He put up 24 goals, 59 points and 166 shots on net over 69 outings in the 2025-26 regular season. Smith could push for a point-per-game pace this year if he continues to develop well, though his fantasy contributions will be limited to offense.