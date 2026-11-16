Smith scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Smith has two goals and six helpers over his last six games, getting on the scoresheet in five of those contests. This was his first three-point outing since Opening Night. Smith is up to eight goals, 10 assists, 57 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 23 appearances. He's looked his best when alongside Macklin Celebrini on the top line, and that duo was joined by another youngster in Ivar Stenberg in Sunday's win.