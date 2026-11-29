Smith scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Smith was benched for part of the first period due to poor performance. The 21-year-old made up for it with a goal to bring the Sharks within one during the third frame, but the comeback effort fell short. Smith has nine goals, 11 assists, 65 shots on net and a minus-17 rating over 29 appearances this season. He's currently on the third line, and it doesn't look like he'll be getting out of the doghouse immediately, so he may be best left on the bench in weekly formats even with the Sharks logging four road games in the next fantasy week.