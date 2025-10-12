Smith recorded three assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

One of Smith's three helpers came on the power play. The 20-year-old is playing alongside Macklin Celebrini, and it seems the two young forwards will have a significant influence on each other's performance at both even strength and with the man advantage. Smith should be in consideration for fantasy managers who need points and shots, but don't expect him to add much physicality. He should be a top-six fixture throughout the year.