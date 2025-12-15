Smith (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Smith sustained the injury in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Pittsburgh. He will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Calgary. However, a timeline for his recovery remains unclear. Smith has accumulated 12 goals, 29 points and 80 shots on net across 33 appearances this season. William Eklund will probably receive an increased role due to Smith's absence.