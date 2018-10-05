Bourque was placed on unconditional waivers by the Jets on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Bourque was included in a contract shedding trade made by Winnipeg in the offseason, but with a raft of talented defensemen in the minors -- including Sami Niku and Tucker Poolman -- the club has apparently deemed the 21-year-old expendable. Last season, Bourque tallied a mere three helpers in 46 AHL games and may have a had time landing a job at this point.