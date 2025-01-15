Smith has been scratched for 11 of the Stars' last 12 contests after sitting out Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Smith appears to be on the outside looking in with the Stars' blue line at full health. The 35-year-old defenseman could offer a challenge to Matt Dumba or Nils Lundkvist, but Smith has been middling at best in 2024-25 with three assists, a minus-3 rating, 20 PIM, 19 hits and 13 blocked shots over 16 appearances. Smith is not even guaranteed to be the first blueliner to jump into the lineup, as Dallas has often called up prospect Lian Bichsel to cover injury or illness absences on defense.