Share Video

Link copied!

DeSmith will guard the road net versus Ottawa on Sunday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Jake Oettinger played in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Montreal. The 33-year-old DeSmith has won his last four starts, stopping 108 of 114 shots. He has a 6-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.24 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. Ottawa sits 22nd in the league with 2.90 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 5-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

More News