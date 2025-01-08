Dadonov scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

The veteran winger played a key role in the Stars' comeback from an early 3-0 deficit, scoring the team's second goal late in the first period before helping to set up Jason Robertson for the tying tally in the second frame. Dadonov has taken advantage of his placement on a line with Robertson and Roope Hintz over the last few weeks, and across the last nine games he's produced four goals and nine points -- a huge jump in pace from the 10 points (seven goals, three helpers) he managed over his first 30 appearances this season.