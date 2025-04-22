Dadonov scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Dadonov's tally midway through the third period tied the game at 3-3. The 36-year-old winger is playing in a larger role at even strength during the absence of Jason Robertson (knee). Still, Dadonov is more of a complementary player -- he had 20 goals, 40 points, 123 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 80 regular-season contests.