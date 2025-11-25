Dadonov (undisclosed) likely won't be an option for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Dadonov is undergoing an evaluation after suffering an injury in Monday's 4-3 win over Detroit. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances this season while posting seven shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits. Based on Tuesday's practice, Juho Lammikko will replace Dadonov in Wednesday's lineup against the Blues.