Dadonov (wrist) has been removed from injured reserve, according to the NHL Media site.

Dadnov has had a tough go of things this season on the injury front, missing all but five games this year. His latest injury is behind him now, and the 36-year-old is set to re-join the lineup Sunday afternoon against the Jets. In five games, he was held pointless with a minus-1 rating, two hits and four blocked shots. Barring a lineup change from Saturday's practice, he will skate on the second line with Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer on Sunday.