Dadonov (undisclosed) is expected to miss an extended period of time but is undergoing additional evaluation, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Wednesday.

Dadonov was just four games back from a long-term absence due to a hand injury that had cost him 17 games previously. The veteran winger is pointless in his five outings this year. Given his lack of offensive upside and injury concerns, Dadonov is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value.