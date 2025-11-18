Dadonov (hand) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 17-game absence, Dadonov should return to the lineup against Tampa Bay on Tuesday despite being called a game-time decision. He hasn't played since New Jersey's season opener when he posted two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 9:32 of ice time against Carolina on Oct. 9. Dadonov had 20 goals and 40 points in 80 regular-season appearances last campaign.