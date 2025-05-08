Dadonov notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Dadonov saw just 8:44 of ice time Wednesday. He has seen his ice time slip in the playoffs, and the return of Jason Robertson (knee) will make it tougher for Dadonov to see more minutes. Dadonov has done fine despite the smaller role, as the 36-year-old has three points, 12 shots, 11 hits, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over eight postseason appearances.