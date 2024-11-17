Marchment scored two goals on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Marchment is on a tear with four goals and nine points over his last three contests. He's been streaky at times, but right now, he's carrying a large share of the Stars' offense on the second line. The winger is up to six goals, 17 points, 29 shots on net, 29 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 15 appearances. Marchment's gritty play gives him a safe floor in fantasy, but he's a must-have player when he's scoring like this.