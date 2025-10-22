Back (undisclosed) has started participating in Dallas practices, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports Wednesday.

Back might be able to play by the end of the week, so perhaps he'll make his season debut Saturday against Carolina or Sunday in Nashville. The 25-year-old had four goals and 16 points in 73 regular-season outings with the Stars in 2024-25. Back will probably serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy, which might result in Adam Erne shifting out of the lineup.