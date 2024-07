Allison inked a one-year, contract with Barys Astana (KHL) on Friday.

At this point, it's hard not to call Allison a bust after he was selected by the Flyers with the 52nd overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and he has played in just 75 NHL games for the club. In fact, the 26-year-old winger spent the entirety of the 2023-24 in the minors, suiting up in a combined 60 games for AHL Lehigh Valley and Milwaukee. With the move to the KHL, Allison has likely played his last NHL contest.