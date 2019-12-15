Play

Soucy scored an empty-net goal and had three shots in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Three of Soucy's four goals this season have come since the start of the December, an unexpected scoring surge from the 25-year-old rookie. Soucy now boasts four goals and eight points with a terrific plus-14 through his first 30 games of the season.

