Spacek agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with Minnesota on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Spacek has racked up 10 goals and 36 assists through 49 games this season for QMJHL Sherbrooke. The 20-year-old blueliner should make the jump to the professional ranks next season but figures to spend a year or two developing in the minors with AHL Iowa.