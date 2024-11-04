Gaudreau recorded an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Gaudreau has five points over his last three games, accounting for all of his offense this season. He looks to be fitting in better on the third line after beginning the year as a fourth-liner. Gaudreau has added 16 shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 11 contests. His all-around production isn't enough to help in standard fantasy formats, but he's worth a look in deeper leagues as long as he's racking up points.