Spurgeon scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Spurgeon put the Wild ahead 2-1 late in the first period and helped out on Frederick Gaudreau's goal early in the second. This was Spurgeon's fifth multi-point effort of the season, two of which have come over 10 outings since the start of February. The defenseman is at seven goals, 23 points, 78 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 47 appearances.