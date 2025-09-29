Brodin (upper body) was a full-contact participant in Sunday's practice, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Sunday marked the first time Brodin has taken contact in practice since undergoing surgery during the offseason. Head coach John Hynes relayed that the team will know Brodin's timeline of how much longer he will be out for later this week. The 32-year-old defenseman will probably fill a top-four role once he returns to full strength.