Foligno scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Foligno set up a Frederick Gaudreau goal in the first period before adding the empty-netter to fend off the Blackhawks' comeback effort in the third. This was Foligno's first multi-point effort since Nov. 21 versus the Oilers. The winger has three points over his last two games after opening January in a 10-game skid. Overall, the physical forward has eight goals, 10 helpers, 52 shots on net, 51 PIM, 163 hits and a plus-9 rating over 50 appearances this season.