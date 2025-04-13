Foligno scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Foligno has two goals and two assists, as well as nine shots and 14 hits, over his last four games. The 33-year-old winger tied this contest in the third period, erasing the Canucks' initial 2-0 lead. Foligno is up to 14 goals, 29 points, 88 shots on net, 249 hits, 75 PIM, 47 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 76 appearances. If he can get on the scoresheet in Tuesday's regular-season finale versus the Ducks, he'll reach the 30-point mark for just the second time in his 14-year career.