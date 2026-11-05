Foligno (lower body) will travel with the Wild during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Foligno appeared in four games to begin the 2026-27 campaign prior to landing on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. During that time, he posted a plus-4 rating, four shots on net and 13 hits. Foligno was seen skating during Thursday's practice, which is a strong sign that he could appear in one of the earlier contests of the upcoming three-game road trip. However, he has to be activated from injured reserve prior to that point.