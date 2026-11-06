Foligno (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Sharks but could play in Saturday's matchup against the Lightning, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild announced Thursday that Foligno would join the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, but he could ultimately return to game action for the final matchup in Minnesota's homestand. The 35-year-old has been sidelined since Oct. 10, and he was held scoreless with 13 hits while averaging 12:10 of ice time across his four appearances prior to his absence.