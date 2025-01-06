Zuccarello didn't participate in Monday's practice session due to an illness, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Zuccarello missed nearly a month between mid-November and mid-December due to a lower-body injury, but he's appeared in each of the Wild's last 11 games. He's been hot recently, posting two multi-point performances over his last three outings, but his illness puts his status for Tuesday's home game against the Blues into question. If the 37-year-old is unavailable against St. Louis, the Wild could need to call up another forward since Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Jakub Lauko (lower body) remain on injured reserve.