Hartman scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Hartman tallied late in the first period to restore the Wild's lead after a push from the Oilers. That ended up being the game-winning goal. Hartman has four goals and two assists over his last five contests, and this was his first even-strength tally since Nov. 1 versus the Canucks. The 31-year-old is up to eight goals, 14 points, 68 shots on net, 32 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 32 appearances while playing a key role in the Wild's offense.