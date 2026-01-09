Hartman scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Hartman has scored in consecutive contests after being limited to one assist over his previous six games. The 31-year-old could be getting a bump in usage if Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) misses time with the injury he sustained Thursday. Hartman is now at 11 goals, 18 points, 78 shots on net, 38 hits, 46 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 41 appearances. He missed the 30-point mark in 2024-25 but looks set to return to that level this season.