Hartman scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hartman has two goals and two assists over his last five contests. The 31-year-old forward continues to fill whatever role is needed of him, which has had him in the top six lately. That's likely to continue as long as Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is out. Hartman has 16 goals, 31 points, 136 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 55 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 65 appearances.