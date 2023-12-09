Hartman notched an assist, three shots on goal, four PIM and two hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hartman had to mix it up with Evander Kane after the Oilers' winger laid a hit on Jonas Brodin that knocked the defenseman out of the game. Hartman was also involved in another fracas at the final buzzer. The 29-year-old snapped his eight-game point drought with the helper, a span in which he missed three contests -- two for a suspension and one for an illness. He's at 12 points, 51 shots on net, 21 hits, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 22 outings this season. Hartman's inconsistent offense has seen him drop into a bottom-six role at even strength.