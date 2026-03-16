Hartman logged two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hartman picked up his first helper in nine games on Vladimir Tarasenko's tally 4:51 into the third period. The duo connected again just 23 seconds later. Hartman hasn't made the most of his recent first-line assignment, so he may benefit if the Wild change up the combinations to try to break out of a three-game slide. Sunday's effort got Hartman to the 30-point mark (15 goals, 15 assists), and he's added 132 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 54 hits and 36 PIM through 64 appearances.