Hartman logged an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Hartman logged 14:04 of ice time while playing in a third-line role in his return from missing four games due to a lower-body injury. He was playing higher in the lineup prior to the injury, and he could still carve out some more ice time while the Wild navigate multiple other injuries to forward. For the season, the 31-year-old has eight points, 46 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 21 appearances.