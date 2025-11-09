Ritchie scored a goal and added an assist in Boston University's 5-4 win over Merrimack College on Saturday.

Ritchie is now at four goals and six helpers through 11 games for the Terriers. It's a great start to his NCAA career after he had 61 points in 53 regular-season contests for WHL Medicine Hat in 2024-25. The 19-year-old winger is a second-round pick (2024) of the Wild and has shown plenty of scoring talent in a variety of environments throughout his developmental years.