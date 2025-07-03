Ritchie will join Boston University ahead of the 2025-26 season, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports Thursday.

Ritchie lit it up in juniors this year, racking up 29 goals and 32 assists in 53 games with WHL Medicine Hat before adding another 18 points in 18 postseason clashes. Selected by the Wild in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old will attempt to bring that scoring touch to a Terriers squad that came up short in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey National Championship game in April. If he can score anywhere near his junior numbers, Ritchie won't complete a four-year commitment at BU.