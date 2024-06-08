The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. With 10 horses competing for first place, including the winners of the first two Triple Crown legs, it should be an entertaining day of horse racing.

This year's edition of the Belmont Stakes will look a little different since the race is being moved to Saratoga Springs while Belmont Park undergoes some renovations. The last time the Belmont Stakes occurred outside Elmont, New York was in 1967.

Mystik Dan and Seize the Grey, the winners of the first two Triple Crown legs, are both in the Belmont Stakes field. Mystik Dan (5-1) won the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish and finished right behind Seize the Grey (8-1) at the Preakness. Seize the Grey's trainer, D. Wayne Lukas, just became the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race at 88 years old, and he's looking for more.

Despite their success this year, neither of those horses is the favorite at Saratoga. Sierra Leone (9/5), trained by Chad Brown, holds that distinction. Sierra Leone has three wins in five career races, and was the runner-up at Churchill Downs.

Mindframe (7-2) has the second-best odds heading into the weekend. The horse didn't race in either of the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but it is undefeated in its two career races.

Information on how to watch this year's Belmont Stakes, as well as the odds on each horse, can be found below.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 8

Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

2024 Belmont Stakes post positions, odds

1. Seize the Grey (8-1)

2. Resilience (10-1)

3. Mystik Dan (5-1)

4. The Wine Steward (15-1)

5. Antiquarian (12-1)

6. Dornoch (15-1)

7. Protective (20-1)

8. Honor Marie (12-1)

9. Sierra Leone (9/5)

10. Mindframe (7/2)

