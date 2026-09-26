All Elite Wrestling is set for another major event on Saturday. AEW All Out takes place in Chicago's NOW Arena with a massive lineup scheduled.

The fledgling promotion leaned on some of its biggest names to put together a card worth talking about. AEW world champion Will Ospreay, tag team champions Cope & Cage (formerly Edge & Christian), and International champion Kazuchika Okada are among those defending titles.

The New Level (formerly New Day in WWE), one of AEW's newest signees, defend their world trios champions alongside partner Swerve Strickland against former champions "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido. Standing across Ospreay in the main event is multi-time world champion Jon Moxley.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch AEW All Out 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Location: Now Arena -- Chicago

Start time: 8 p.m.

Watch live: HBO Max, Prime Video, DAZN, PPV.com, and YouTube

AEW All Out 2026 match card

World Championship -- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley World Trios Championship -- Swerve Strickland and The New Level (Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido (Bandido and Brody King)

Swerve Strickland and The New Level (Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) Darby Allin and Steve Borden vs. The Don Callis Family (Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher)

National Championship -- Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. PAC

Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. PAC International Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa TBS Championship -- Persephone (c) vs. TBA (Open Challenge match)

Persephone (c) vs. TBA (Open Challenge match) Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale

Women's World Tag Team Championship -- The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter) vs. Divine Dominion (Lena Kross and Megan Bayne) (Chicago Street Fight match)

The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter) vs. Divine Dominion (Lena Kross and Megan Bayne) (Chicago Street Fight match) World Tag Team Championship -- Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and Adam Copeland) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (Ladder match)

Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and Adam Copeland) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (Ladder match) Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata*

Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta) and The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors)*

*Denotes Zero Hour pre-show match