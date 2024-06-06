Todd Pletcher has multiple opportunities to win the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown at the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. The award-winning trainer has four Belmont Stakes victories on his resume and can add to it if either Antiquarian or Mindframe take the Belmont Stakes 2024 at Saratoga Race Course. Antiquarian has garnered plenty of attention after winning the Peter Pan Stakes, considered a stepping stone for Belmont Stakes contenders. Meanwhile, Mindframe has only run in two races in his career. Mindframe is 7-2 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, while Antiquarian is a 12-1 longshot.

Should you back one of Pletcher's 2024 Belmont Stakes horses with your 2024 Belmont Stakes bets, or is favorite Sierra Leone (9-5) a better play? The 2024 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:41 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2024 Belmont Stakes picks and analysis.

2024 Belmont Stakes predictions for Mystik Dan, Seize the Grey and Sierra Leone

Demling has locked in his picks for Seize the Grey, who just won the Preakness. The D. Wayne Lukas-trained colt won the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard and will try to close out a stellar five week stretch with another victory. In 10 lifetime starts, he has four wins, no second-place finishes, and three third-place results.

One unique aspect of Seize the Gray's style is that he can win as a frontrunner, as we saw in the Preakness, or from off the pace as he showed at Churchill Downs on May 4. He does have experience at Saratoga, breaking his maiden at the track last summer and finishing third in an ungraded stakes race last August. See Demling's prediction for Seize the Grey here.

Demling has also locked in his 2024 Belmont Stakes picks for Mystik Dan, who won the Kentucky Derby by a nose in an epic finish. He followed that up with a second-place finish in the Preakness Stakes behind Seize the Grey.

Mystik Dan will be the first horse since War of Will in 2019 to compete in all three legs of the Triple Crown. He has been running well on a month's rest, so he could have another strong finish at the Belmont Stakes 2024. See Demling's prediction for Mystik Dan here.

Sierra Leone is the favorite for the Belmont Stakes, despite the field featuring Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone won the Risen Star and Blue Grass Stakes before finishing second by a nose in the Kentucky Derby. He drew the No. 9 post position in the 10-horse Belmont Stakes field, and this race will be run at the same distance as the Kentucky Derby.

Sierra Leone is a late closer, so the smaller field means there are fewer horses for him to track down at the end. He skipped the Preakness Stakes, giving him a rest advantage over some of the 2024 Belmont Stakes horses. However, there will be new contenders for him to deal with, including Mindframe, Antiquarian, and Wine Steward. See Demling's prediction for Sierra Leone here.

